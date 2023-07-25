MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,491.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,198.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $720.84 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,220.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,202.11.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

