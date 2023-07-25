Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY23 guidance at $6.88-7.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.88-$7.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.