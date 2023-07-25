Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 4,460 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.37.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

