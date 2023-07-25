Meritage Homes (MTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.60. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,490.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.