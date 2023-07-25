Mesa Air Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,176 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 300 call options.

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

MESA opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Separately, Raymond James raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 470,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

Further Reading

