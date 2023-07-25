Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives $0.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYBUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

MYBUF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

