Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

