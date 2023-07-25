Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.24. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

