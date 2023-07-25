Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.37.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.25 and its 200-day moving average is $292.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.