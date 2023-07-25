Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 115.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 43,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.1% during the first quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 61,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.37.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average of $292.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

