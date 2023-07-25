Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.24. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.37.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

