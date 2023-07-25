Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) Insider Sebastian Bailey Purchases 825,000 Shares

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Bailey purchased 825,000 shares of Mind Gym stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £288,750 ($370,239.77).

Mind Gym Stock Up 11.6 %

MIND opened at GBX 48 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 1.02. Mind Gym plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.54).

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company also provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

