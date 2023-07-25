Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) Insider Sebastian Bailey Purchases 825,000 Shares

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Bailey purchased 825,000 shares of Mind Gym stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £288,750 ($370,239.77).
Mind Gym Stock Up 11.6 %
MIND opened at GBX 48 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 1.02. Mind Gym plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.54).
