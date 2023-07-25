Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $104.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRTX. B. Riley cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $384,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

