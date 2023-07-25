Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Buys 62 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £137.64 ($176.48).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10,390.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 224.36 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 212.60 ($2.73).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.