Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at TD Cowen

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Moderna from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.02.

Moderna Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $123.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average of $145.83.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $3,302,862.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $658,254,991.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,005 shares of company stock valued at $51,074,675 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

