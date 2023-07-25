Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) vs. comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Head to Head Analysis

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Moneysupermarket.com Group and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moneysupermarket.com Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus target price of C$270.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,244.81%. comScore has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 280.36%. Given Moneysupermarket.com Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Moneysupermarket.com Group is more favorable than comScore.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moneysupermarket.com Group N/A N/A N/A comScore -17.64% -15.89% -4.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Moneysupermarket.com Group and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

55.7% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moneysupermarket.com Group and comScore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moneysupermarket.com Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A comScore $374.02 million 0.18 -$66.56 million ($0.87) -0.83

Moneysupermarket.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore.

Summary

Moneysupermarket.com Group beats comScore on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TV National that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TV Local allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

