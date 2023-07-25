MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,427 shares of company stock worth $41,784,961. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.2 %

MongoDB stock opened at $410.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.99. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.09.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

