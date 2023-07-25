Monument Circle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Shares Down 0.3%

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Monument Circle Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monument Circle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.