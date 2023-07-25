Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.61. 18,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 726,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
The firm has a market cap of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 297.23% and a negative return on equity of 295.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorsport Games Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
