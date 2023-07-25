Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mplx traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 433223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MPLX. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 364,860.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 339,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 339,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

