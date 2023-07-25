Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.86.

NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $190.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.75.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

