Nevro (NVRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Nevro has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,415.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,184,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 250,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Articles

