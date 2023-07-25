New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $834.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
