New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $834.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Gold by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 5,959,821 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in New Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,673,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 353,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

