New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading 4% Higher

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

