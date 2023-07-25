New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $11.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 210,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

