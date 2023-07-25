New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.