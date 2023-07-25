New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 10,702 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Price Performance

Xerox stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Xerox

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,980 shares of company stock worth $427,340. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

