New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $85,713,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,211.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,471.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,112,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 1,042,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $16,865,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 968,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 523,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $23.75.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

