New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.68 Million Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

