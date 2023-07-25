New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Griffon were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Griffon by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Griffon by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFF. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.79%.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Further Reading

