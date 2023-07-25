New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.34 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,389,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,814,000 after acquiring an additional 236,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

