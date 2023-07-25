New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

