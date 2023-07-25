New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

HMN opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.