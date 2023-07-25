New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,795 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWN stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

