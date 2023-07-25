New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 617 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

EAT opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $42.12.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

