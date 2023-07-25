New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.20. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

