New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Standex International were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.53. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $80.88 and a 1 year high of $148.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $106,039.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $106,039.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $105,477.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,204 shares of company stock worth $3,113,120. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

