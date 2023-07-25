Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 1,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 37,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Newcrest Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

