NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NEU opened at $438.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $439.79.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

