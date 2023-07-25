NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Stock Price Down 7.6%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 45,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 101,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 418,384 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

