Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading Up 4.4%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 86,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 35,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

