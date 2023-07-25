Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $74,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

JNJ stock opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

