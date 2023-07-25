Ninety One UK Ltd Has $373.67 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,406 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

