Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.97. NIO has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 8.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 128,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 14.1% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 11.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in NIO by 16.1% in the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

