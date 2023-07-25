Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.73 and last traded at C$9.67. Approximately 47,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 87,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

Nomad Royalty Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$594.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

