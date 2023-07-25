North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.72.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NOA opened at C$25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.63.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.