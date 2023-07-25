Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $43.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.89.

NOG opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

