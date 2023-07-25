Northstar Asset Management Inc. Has $14.09 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

