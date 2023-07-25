Northstar Asset Management Inc. Has $14.09 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %
GOOGL stock opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.