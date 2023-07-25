Northstar Group Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

