Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Financial Contrast

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) and On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Norwegian Cruise Line and On the Beach Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 2 6 3 1 2.25 On the Beach Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus target price of $17.96, suggesting a potential downside of 13.67%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than On the Beach Group.

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and On the Beach Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.82 -$2.27 billion ($3.44) -6.05 On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

On the Beach Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and On the Beach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -23.54% -448.59% -7.60% On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats On the Beach Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About On the Beach Group

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se website in Sweden and eBeach.dk website in Denmark, as well as through eBeach.no website in Norwegian; and operates online business to business portals. On the Beach Group plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

